We must be getting near to an election of councillors, made obvious by the comments regarding "The Pied Piper Affair" (News, May 28) and allegations of defamatory statements (News, May 31). It seems to be the norm nowadays that whether it is national or regional politics that when elected people feel nervous about re-election, they tend to turn to personal barbs.

If this is going to be the level of conversation leading up to the elections, then shame on you. Where is the conversation regarding what is being done to reduce council debt, there is still a deafening silence regarding

Lack of council transparency

