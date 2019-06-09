Dannevirke's growing drug problem, mental health services, rural connectivity and Route 52 were among issues raised with Members of Parliament Kris Faafoi and Kieran McAnulty at a meeting hosted by Dannevirke Chamber of Commerce on Thursday evening.

The meeting was part of a regional tour by Labour MPs following the release of the Wellbeing Budget by the Government. Earlier in the day the MPs had held meetings in Waipawa and Pahiatua.

McAnulty, the Labour list MP for Wairarapa, said the meetings provided a chance to engage with local communities and talk about the Budget and what it means for them.