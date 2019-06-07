COMMENT:

MP calls for residents and retailers to do their part in the fight against organised crime.



I am incredibly proud to call Napier home and support anything that benefits our Hawke's Bay community.

That's why we are standing up to the gangs who are increasingly trying to flex their muscle here.

Hawke's Bay is not the only region to have this problem. But our close-knit community values and extra Government resources can help us overcome this.

The nationwide gang scene has changed since Australia began deporting offenders here under the previous Government.

We have new chapters of gangs like the Comancheros. They function like a professional organisation – a criminal organisation that operates across borders. The guys at the top try to keep their hands clean and get others lower down to do their dirty work.

A second factor which has changed the gang scene over the past few years is methamphetamine.

It used to be manufactured on a small scale in domestic Kiwi kitchens, but now it's produced in factories overseas and smuggled here. It is seen by gangs as easy money but we know firsthand about the misery and pain it causes.

When I took over the police portfolio 18 months ago we faced a challenge within law enforcement.

Police were starved of resources and workplace morale was low. The number of officers had actually dropped over the previous five years.

Nevertheless we had a highly dedicated group of police officers who knew what needed to be done to keep our communities safe.

We picked up that challenge. Labour and New Zealand First negotiated a coalition agreement that undertook to do what no other Government had managed to do – boost police numbers at a record rate.

We are striving to increase the number of frontline officers by 1800, around 20 per cent more than the numbers we inherited.

Of these, 700 are dedicated to fighting gangs and organised crime. The Eastern Police District, which covers Hawke's Bay and Gisborne, will receive the highest percentage increase.

Police will deploy 114 extra officers here, 27 per cent more than the workforce we inherited.

Already more than 40 new police constables have been deployed to this district since we became Government. Just this week another recruit wing graduated from the Royal NZ Police College, and six of the new officers will head to our district.

Our local Commander Tania Kura will use these new resources as she sees fit to respond to the needs of our communities. Superintendent Kura has set up a new gang focus unit to fight organised crime in a way that hasn't been possible until now.

The police are also now targeting gang assets. We have legislation specifically designed to take away the assets of organised criminal groups.

Police have confiscated millions of dollars from the Headhunters, King Cobras and Mongrel Mob recently. Expect to see much more activity in this area.

It will take time to dismantle the leadership of these organisations, but I am confident that it can be done.

We also have to work hard to help our communities break free from methamphetamine and addictions. This is one of the reason why the Wellbeing Budget contained $1.9b for Mental Health and Addiction services. Tackling mental health is one of our long term challenges.

What else can we do? This is where the wider Hawke's Bay community comes in. The police can't do this alone. Gangs are entrenched in some of our neighbourhoods and it will take a whole-of-community action plan to really make a difference.

When Superintendent Kura and I met with the region's mayors this week, we all agreed that we must work together to really make a difference. Our councils are working hard to enforce a ban on people wearing gang patches from their buildings and facilities. But we also need members of the public to call and report any suspicious activity.

Retailers also need to play their part. If gang members are trying to buy big ticket items with cash, please report it.

Use either the 105 (ten-five) non-emergency number or anonymously through crime stoppers (0800 555111). Don't just look the other way or take a "see-no-evil" approach. Only by working as a community can we reclaim our communities.

Stuart Nash is the MP for Napier.