English cricket fans are already scoping out accommodation in Tauranga for Bay Oval's first test match.

New Zealand Cricket officially announced Bay Oval as the country's ninth test venue yesterday . In November New Zealand will host England for five T20s and two tests - the first being held in Mount Maunganui.

In February, Bay Oval will host the Black Caps and India in a T20 and an ODI while also hosting the White Ferns and South Africa in a T20.

Bay Oval general manager Kelvin Jones said he was already fielding calls from keen English cricket fans looking

