Napier Borough Council's plans for dual roadway causes controversy among Naperites.


While it's hard to believe now, an examination of Napier pre-1931 Hawke's Bay earthquake reveals how damaging rough seas were to the town.

In very strong storms, sea water would smash into the front of the now Department of Conservation building on Marine Parade. Shops in Hastings St would also be flooded.

The answer was to build a seawall – and the 1888 contract awarded to Glendinning and Griffin was in two parts – south of Edwardes St to initially Sale St, and north of Edwardes St to the

