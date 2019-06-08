There are just nine weeks to go until 20 of Rotorua's local figures fight the nerves, slip their dancing shoes on, and showcase weeks of hard work as they take to the stage at one of Rotorua's most glitzy and glamorous events, Harcourts Dancing for Hospice. Dance couple Jeff Anderson and Cherie Harpur sit down with reporter Shauni James at Kilwell Fibretube to discuss how the journey has been going and why this charity is one close to their hearts.

Harcourts Dancing for Hospice dance couple Jeff Anderson and Cherie Harpur are enjoying the journey and the many laughs.

Jeff Anderson is self-employed and runs a business called Kiwibikes Ltd.

He said cycling had been his "thing" for more than 30 years.

Advertisement

Anderson had also always loved dancing, and said doing this outside of his business for Hospice and giving to people in Rotorua was a great feeling.

He said it was about putting everything aside and making himself vulnerable.

"The more you jump outside your comfort zone the bigger the reward."

He valued what the people in Hospice did because he had been on his deathbed himself, and spent two months in an induced coma.

For every dollar that people spent through this whole event, it would go towards helping people to have better quality of life, he said.

Cherie Harpur works at HealthCare New Zealand and said it worked with Hospice in a professional capacity.

She had family members who were also being supported by Hospice.

"They are with people at the most vulnerable times of their lives and their families. It's not something everyone has the ability to do, I think."

She said taking part in Harcourts Dancing for Hospice was way out of her comfort zone.

"I've got a marching background so it's a complete 180 from what I've been trained to do."

Despite a toenail being taken off in the early stages of practising, as they have got to know each other better and practise more, all feet involved are quite safe.

Harpur said her competitiveness was more about wanting to do well and do the dance justice rather than a competitiveness to win.

"I've tried not to think about the night too much yet because I think that would overwhelm me. I just want it to be entertaining and profitable for the charity."

Anderson said there was pressure knowing how many tables and seats could sell, but that she had to not take it too seriously.

"It's rewarding when you know you are achieving something for the bigger picture.

"I definitely want to have fun up there on the night. If we don't win a lot of points in style we will win them for fun."

They said the support from people in the community had been amazing, and the other dancers were a great group of people.

The dance instructors were amazing and passionate people, they said.

Kilwell Fibretube is Anderson and Harpur's sponsor.

Marketing director Amanda Wells said Hospice were there for her family last year when her mother passed away from cancer.

"The support and love is just endless, and they provide the most amazing service so you can be at home with your loved ones. The more we can support Hospice the better."