A group of south Hokianga weavers is honouring and demystifying a Māori sail held for centuries by the National Museum of London.

Their work, partly a response to a challenge laid down 100 years ago by a great Māori leader, will feature in Wawata, an exhibition at Kohukohu's Village Arts Gallery, writes Lindy Laird. Photos supplied by Village Arts Gallery.

What might be a relic from one of the greatest migrations, led by possibly the world's greatest navigators, is behind another journey of discovery.

Te Rā, the hand-woven sail in the Oceania collection held by the National Museum

