Residents of Napier are possibly experiencing deja vu at the moment.

A community group is preparing to take Napier City Council to court, claiming the council did not adequately consult the community.

This time it's over the $41 million swimming pool, less than a year since the last ruling was made over a Napier City Council consultation issue.

In August 2018, the High Court ruled that NCC did not adequately consult on the issue of Easter Sunday trading.

Local Government expert, Andy Asquith from Massey University's School of Management, said it was not surprising that the council was being challenged