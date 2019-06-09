Not much fazes Sue Clarke. Not motherhood, not running a business, not two Olympic Games and certainly not cancer.

But when her 14-year-old son first flew over Huka Falls in a kayak, she admits she needed a big glass of wine afterwards to calm her nerves.

Little did she suspect at that moment just how far the sport of canoe slalom was going to take her, nor the lengths she would go to helping change the face of the sport in New Zealand.

And it's not over yet. After going to the Olympics with two of her kids - Bryden and Ella Nicholas - she's about to help youngest daughter Jane embark on a similar campaign. The 26-year-old Jane has put her medical career on hold while she tries to emulate her two older siblings and represent the Cook Islands on the biggest sporting stage of