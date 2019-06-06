Rotorua's Henry Booker is scaling new heights in his international rock climbing career. The 15-year-old attended the Australian Rock Climbing Youth Championship in Sydney with low expectations. He simply wanted to give his all, soak up the experience and have a good time. So, to come away with a win in one discipline and second place overall was a bonus and one he was extremely pleased with. He spoke to sports reporter David Beck about the experience.

With every rock climbing competition Rotorua's Henry Booker competes in, he is gaining valuable experience.

That experience and a focus on keeping

Related articles: