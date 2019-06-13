Rotorua's Maurice Stone Jnr has been playing touch for New Zealand for 15 years, since he was 17. His efforts on the field are well documented and his sport has taken him all over the world most recently Kuala Lumpur for the 2019 Touch World Cup, but today we find out more about what went into those achievements - from what he would tell his 16-year-old self to his proudest achievement. As part of the Behind the Name feature, we get to know the Bay of Plenty's talented athletes representing New Zealand internationally.

Do you have any nicknames?

Mossy, my

Related articles: