I see teachers have given notice of further strike action (News, June 1).

They are a valued profession - and that is surely acknowledged in the Government's generous offer of pay increases of 3 per cent a year over the next three years - but no more important than many other professional groups which have yet to make claims based on similar under-funding and pay parity.

Teachers could bear in mind that many of these other, equally valuable, professional roles carry expectations for provision of a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week service - doctors, police, ambulance officers, laboratory technicians. Round-the-clock duties are not

Related articles:

Fathers should pay their dues

Rule is to obtain payment