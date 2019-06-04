BAY NEWS BITES

SUP040619NADtheatre.JPG

Actors rehearse for the upcoming Kerikeri Theatre Company's Ladies Night show. Photo / Supplied

SUP290519NADtrucks.JPG

Kerikeri Primary students learned to be safe around trucks through the "Be Safe & Be Seen" programme. Photo / Mad Ideas

SUP290519NADfrank.JPG

Frank Joyce was recently recognised for the years he served as Opua Community Hall Chairman. Photo / Supplied

SUP040619NADscouts.JPG

The Kerikeri Venture Scouts fundraising for their volunteering trip to Fiji. Photo / Supplied

Get ready for a bit of raunch - Kerikeri Theatre Company is bringing Ladies Night to the Far North.

Hosting a slew of local talent, the "hilarious and cheeky Kiwi comedy" will tour various locations from Russell to Kaitaia from June 22 to July 6.

The strictly R18 show is about a group of local blokes who are down on their luck, unemployed and keen to make some money.

Advertisement

After overhearing a professional strip show going on in their local pub, they begin a journey of discovering what it is that women want.

Through their own trials and tribulations, the quirky characters put together a night's performance for the local ladies to remember.

Ladies Night was first performed in 1987 at Auckland's Mercury Theatre and is the most commercially successful play in New Zealand's theatre history.

It had several national sell-out tours in the UK since 1990 and has been translated into 16 languages. It continues to play worldwide to popular acclaim.

Directed by Janna Sicely and choreographed by Alannah Curtis, the Far North version stars local talent Tom Evans, William Henley, Adam Parmenter, Sjoerd Vink, Grant Williams, Craig Pinkney and Marco van den Broek.

There will also be live music from Scarlet Fever.

Check out Facebook for venues and dates, and buy tickets from www.iticket.co.nz

Road safety lessons for pupils

The Northland Wood Council and local forestry companies are touring local primary schools to teach students how to "Be Safe & Be Seen" around trucks.

Kerikeri-based Northland Forest Managers sent a couple of their staff and contractors to help with the Kerikeri Primary School visit in early May.

Kerikeri Primary students learned to be safe around trucks through the "Be Safe & Be Seen" programme. Photo / Mad Ideas

Among topics covered, Ian Newey of the Northland Wood Council explained what a blind-spot is and how important it is for cyclists, pedestrians and other drivers to make themselves visible to the driver.

The children learned that if they couldn't see the driver then the driver couldn't see them.

Then they were put into groups with staff and drivers and after standing behind the trucks and establishing that they couldn't see the mirrors, they were given the chance to sit in the cab and see for themselves just what a driver can and can't see.

The programme continues throughout the year visiting mainly rural schools in Northland that are on or close to logging truck routes in a bid to promote improve road safety.

For more information visit www.northlandwoodcouncil.co.nz

Donations of paint needed

The Buddhist centre at Takou Bay is looking for help with donations of paint.

The Santipada Buddhist Monastery needs paint for the exterior of the building including white undercoat or water-based exterior paint.

Email santipada@hotmail.com if you can help.





Loving Opua

The tireless work Opua resident Frank Joyce has done saving and maintaining the Opua Community Hall has been officially recognised.

Love Opua committee member Brian Hepburn said the group celebrated Joyce's role as chairman of the hall committee from 1992 until 2018.

Frank Joyce was recently recognised for the years he served as Opua Community Hall Chairman. Photo / Supplied

"We thanked Frank for all he had done over the past many years in looking after the Opua Community Hall," Hepburn said.

"Frank retired about a year ago, and this is to reward him for all the work he's done over the years. He did a wonderful job."

Joyce received a certificate in May and a plaque has been placed on the wall to commemorate his work. Hepburn joked that Joyce has also received a "life membership".

Musical gems on way

The Donizetti Trio are bringing their eclectic programming and energetic performances to the Far North.

The Auckland based trio – Luca Manghi on flute, Ben Hoadley on bassoon and David Kelly on piano - will be familiar to audiences who caught their last Chamber Music New Zealand tour in 2014 or from hearing them on Radio New Zealand Concert FM.

They have a passion for showcasing the little-known, but attractive repertoire for this combination of flute, bassoon and piano ranges from the Italian Baroque to the present day.

The musicians are particularly enthusiastic about the virtuoso Italian opera fantasias from the bel canto (beautiful singing) era, tempered by works written for them by New Zealand composers including their bassoon player Ben.

Highlights include clever arrangements of Mozart's charming "Magic Flute", the raucous sensuality of Bizet's Carmen and Vivaldi's exciting Concerto Grosso "The Night".

The show is presented by Aroha Music Society in association with this year's Chamber Music New Zealand Regional Series.

See it at the Turner Centre on June 12 from 7.30pm. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 friends and 18 and under free.

Visit turnercentre.co.nz or phone 09 4070260.

Venturing scouts

Eight teenagers from the Kerikeri Venture Scouts are heading off to Fiji to volunteer for a good cause.

The boys will volunteer at Lautoka Special Needs School, in Lautoka from June 28 to July 10 as part of their Venture scout award which requires service to the community.

The Kerikeri Venture Scouts fundraising for their volunteering trip to Fiji. Photo / Supplied

Scout leader and parent Caroline Harrell said they will have one week at the school, painting classrooms, teaching through play, and setting up an irrigation system for the school garden.

They will also meet up with Fiji scouts at their annual camp and climb one of the island's highest peaks.

The scouts, all aged 14-17 years, have held several fundraising events around Kerikeri for the trip including sausage sizzles and a raffle.

They also made chopping boards which they sold at the Old Packhouse Market.

The idea came from Venture Scout Leader Ian Sizer who got in touch with school and organised the trip, which will also host four adult leaders.

"They've had a teacher talk to them at a group meeting and explain what to expect, and to prepare them to interact with them and help them learn through play," Harrell said.

"They're also going to teach them how to make poi.

"They like the idea and doing something a bit out of their comfort zone."

Books wanted

The Waipapa Rotary Club is now taking good quality, second-hand books in the lead-up to its annual book fair.

The popular fundraising event will be held this year on the first Friday and Saturday of November at the Kerikeri sports venue next to the bypass.

Drop off books at Needful Things on Kerikeri Rd, or Little Dippers on Kapiro Rd or phone 09 407 8971 or 027 242 2488.

• If you have an upcoming event or a snippet of news you'd like to share, please email jenling@windowslive.com along with your full contact details, for consideration.