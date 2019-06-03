The best Indian hockey players from all over New Zealand descended on Rotorua for the New Zealand Indian Sports Association Queen's Birthday Tournament.

With six teams entered in the men's A Grade, six in the men's B Grade and three in the women's tournament, spectators at the Smallbone hockey turfs were treated to a three-day display of pure Indian hockey passion. The Bay of Plenty men's A team were arguably the entertainers of the tournament, scoring goals for fun throughout, but their fate came down to an enthralling shootout against Wellington, the winner of which would face Auckland in the final.

Bay of Plenty looked destined for the men's A Grade final when they led Wellington 5-3 in the semifinals.

However, Wellington produced a spirited effort to come back in the dying stages and level the game at 5-all. They even had an opportunity to steal the win but could not convert the chance.

So, players were asked to hold their nerve as the match was decided in a shootout and it was Wellington who did so, taking it out 3-1 to progress to the final.

Advertisement

The 2019 New Zealand Indian Sports Association Queens Birthday Tournament was held in Rotorua.

The teams included some of the best Indian hockey players from all over New Zealand, who descended on the Bay of Plenty for the New Zealand Indian Sports Association Queen's Birthday Tournament, hosted in Rotorua.

Today, Bay of Plenty took on Christchurch in the third-place playoff and again it went down to the wire.

With the scores locked at 2-all in the final quarter, Christchurch scored right on fulltime to take the win 3-2.

Bay of Plenty coach Karandeer Lall said it was difficult for his side to pick their energy levels back up after such an intense semifinal the day before.

"It was a good game on a cold morning with a frozen turf. The mood was also cold because yesterday was a tough game. It was a good game but we lost on the shootout.

"After having such a good lead, when you come to a shootout it's anyone's game. There was good hockey played though."

He said he was pleased with the hockey his team played throughout the tournament. One of his forwards, Barkat Singh, was the top goal scorer for the tournament with eight, which was more than some teams scored collectively.

"They played with passion and showed some good Indian skilled hockey, good dribbling, good ball control. It was crowd hockey, put it that way, the crowd were a bit sad we lost because they wanted to see us play more."

Christchurch score past Bay of Plenty goalkeeper Palwinder Singh. Photo / Stephen Parker

New Zealand Indian Sports Association president Suresh Wallabh said the whole weekend had been a celebration of Indian hockey.

"It's been great. This is the 58th [tournament] and for a lot of families this is the only time they get to see each other every year. A lot of marriages have come out of people meeting at the Queen's Birthday Tournament.

"You make lifelong friends here. Sure, you've got hockey for short time but you've got friends forever."

The tournament used to be played over two days but being extended to three has ensured improved player safety and produced a more entertaining spectacle, Wallabh said.

You make lifelong friends here. Sure, you've got hockey for short time but you've got friends forever.

"It's for player safety and wellbeing. It gives players more opportunity to rest and you get better quality games. There have been some really close games and we changed the format so if it's a draw it goes straight to a shootout which has really livened up things a heck of a lot from a spectator point of view.

"[Hockey is] what they came from India with, when the settlers came to New Zealand, we don't really have the physique to play rugby. It's always been something that they've always enjoyed, hockey and cricket, they're sports that they're passionate about.

"You might be living somewhere else but you always follow your team, it's your club and a lot of these clubs are life clubs."

In the men's A final, Wellington beat Auckland 1-0 to claim the title.

In the men's B Grade final, Pukekohe beat North Harbour 4-2 in a shootout after drawing 1-all in regular time. Bay of Plenty claimed third by beating Auckland 2-1 in a shootout.

In the women's tournament, which was a round robin, Pukekohe came out on top with three wins. North Harbour were second and Bay of Plenty third.

New Zealand Indian Sports Association Queen's Birthday Tournament Final Standings

Men's A Grade:

1st Wellington, 2nd Auckland, 3rd Christchurch, 4th Bay of Plenty, 5th Pukekohe, 6th Central Districts.

Men's B Grade:

1st Pukekohe, 2nd North Harbour, 3rd Bay of Plenty, 4th Auckland, 5th Wellington, 6th Pukekohe C.

Women's:

1st Pukekohe, 2nd North Harbour, 3rd Bay of Plenty.