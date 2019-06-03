I am writing this column under the effects of alcohol. The long-lasting effects that is. I have a hangover.

Now before you go all judgmental on me dear reader - or worse still shout with a mouthful of cornflakes - let me explain it wasn't my fault.

Well obviously it was. I mean, nobody forced me to drink too much last night, but it was really out of a set of circumstances way beyond my control involving a Scottish Plumber, a peeved publican and what felt like a marathon run.

Anyway, I'll start at the beginning.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

My mate, the said

Related articles: