Conference a chance to learn from colleagues.

Last week the Museums Aotearoa annual conference was held in Wellington - this year with a theme of 'This is New Zealand – Ko Aotearoa Tēnei'.

The conference had a strong leaning toward repatriation, the Treaty, biculturalism and building futures together. What more fitting place for such discussions than our national museum Te Papa Tongarewa.

There were case studies sharing the ways different institutions are operating in a more bicultural way.

These included the Te Tiriti o Waitangi exhibition at He Tohu – National Library of New Zealand, Ngā Taonga Sound & Vision's kaupapa centred practice and Te Papa's masterplan which aims to weave Mātaurangi Māori through all disciplines.

A history of Tairāwhiti Museum's roots in biculturalism was an interesting presentation and, having worked there, I can attest to the fact that the bicultural roots of Tairāwhiti Museum adds strength to the institution in a way I haven't experienced elsewhere.

There was also an absolutely fascinating presentation on Te Hau Ki Turanga, the Rongowhakaata meeting house in Te Papa, and the effect the removal of this meeting house from its home has had on iwi.

There's always lots to learn from what our colleagues and others are doing, or trying to do, and how they are doing it.

It's heartening working in an industry where we're all willing to help and support each other.

There's little to no competition between institutions – if one is doing well it lifts us all and that's a powerful place to start from. That said, we do of course have industry awards and we're proud to be standing shoulder to shoulder with such great company as our fellow finalists and be performing among the best.

While at Te Papa I was interested to have a look at their new $12 million exhibition Te Taiao: Nature. As I only had 10 minutes to race through the very large gallery this is more about impressions rather than a review.

The gallery provides lots of space for visitors to explore and many interactive elements, with a strong conservation theme woven throughout. I will definitely make a trip back to have a proper look through the exhibition.

The gallery is great for families with lots to keep children engaged. It also provides ample ideas for all ages about personal action everyone can take to make a positive difference in our environment.

These conferences offer an opportunity to check in regarding what the museum industry is doing and any emerging trends, to learn from others examples and experiences, to reconnect with networks and to be both challenged and inspired.

This year the conference achieved all these elements and left me feeling excited about what we can do in the future.

My take away quote from this year's conference was Sarah McClintock, curator and collection manager at The Suter Art Gallery: Te Aratoi o Whakatū who noted that we are "so often searching for permission rather than entering into a dialogue and discussion".

*Laura Vodanovich is MTG director.



WHAT'S ON

Queen's Birthday sale in the shop, 20 per cent off store wide, a clearance table with amazing bargains and a free gift for Friends of MTG. Starts today and runs through to Monday, June 3.

Jazz Gala: Gregg Bissonette, Louis Dowdeswell and Glenn Walter in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. MTG Century Theatre, Sunday, June 2 at 8pm. Tickets available through Ticketek.

Exhibition Talk. Join social history curator Gail Pope for an insightful tour of House of Webb: A Victorian Family's Journey to Ormondville and learn more about the family and their lives. Tuesday, June 4, 11am-12pm. All welcome, meet in MTG foyer. Free event.

Exhibition Talk. Join social history curator Gail Pope for an in-depth look at Silver: Heirlooms from the Collection. Tuesday , June 4, 12.30pm-1pm. All welcome, meet in MTG foyer. Free event.

Experience the art of poi making and learn some moves. Kahurangi Māori Dance Theatre will guide you through the process of making your own poi, and teach a traditional waiata. Saturday , June 8, 10am-12pm. All welcome, meet in MTG foyer. Free event, please register on Eventfinda.

NZ Sign Language Taster Class. Tutor Tina Brightwell of Deaf Aotearoa will guide you through English and te reo sign language where you'll learn basic, every day words and gain confidence in NZSL. MTG Education Suite, Saturday , June 8, 11am-11.45am. All welcome, free event. Please register on Eventfinda.

Behind the Scenes: Photography Collection Tour. Enjoy a tour of the divers and extensive photographic collection as well as leaning how to care for your own photographs. Tuesday, June 11, 9am at our storage facility in Ahuriri. Free event. Numbers are limited - please register on Eventfinda.

Pecha Kucha #29. Hear about the hopes, dreams and passions of a bunch of fabulous locals. MTG Century Theatre, Tuesday, June 11, at 6pm. $7 per person at the door / cash sales only.

Guided Walk & Talk with Curator. Join one of our curators for a lunch time walk discussing highlights of Napier City's public art works. Wednesday, June 12, 12pm-1pm. All welcome, meet in MTG foyer. Free event.

Exhibition Talk. Join curator Māori Te Hira Henderson as he shares diverse stories of local Iwi Ngati Kahungunu and their enduring connection to the land through the Tēnei Tonu exhibition. Thursday, June 13, 12pm-1pm. All welcome, meet in MTG foyer. Free event.