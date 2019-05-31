A Hawke's Bay woman says she will protest every Friday until Napier and Hastings councils, and then the Government, declare a climate emergency.

Helen Howard said she will be at the old skating rink by the Napier Soundshell from 4-5pm every Friday, until local Hawke's Bay councils follow in the path of councils such as Christchurch, Nelson and Environment Canterbury.

She said she was inspired by the student climate strikes.

"I don't think the Government is really taking climate change seriously enough, there is no sense of urgency.

"What I would like is for the Government to declare a climate emergency, because then every policy they devise has to speak to that."

She said the first step was for local councils to declare a climate emergency.

"From there, I think the more local councils declare a climate emergency, that will put more pressure on the Government to do it as well."

She said the aim would be to hold a rally every Friday until the Government takes action.

She said holding it at the Soundshell is a high-profile area, where people walk and drive past.

"I'm hoping that the momentum builds behind it."

However she said she will continue to protest even if no one else turns up.

"I'm just fed up really.

"Even if I'm on my own, I'll just bring my kids down there and stand there with a sign every Friday until something happens."

She had the space booked for the next four Fridays, until June 21, and hoped to continue to be able to use the space after that.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the council was already doing a lot of work in the area of the environment, such as through the Coastal Hazards Strategy Joint Committee.

She said although there currently is not one overarching document leading the council's climate strategy, that was not to say there would not be one in the future.

Napier City Council CEO Wayne Jack said declaring a climate emergency was not something NCC had discussed at this stage.

"While Napier City Council has not discussed whether we should take this approach yet, we are committed to protecting this region as best we can.

"Council is committed to and doing significant work as per the Coastal Hazards Strategy that is identified as leading New Zealand in its approach.

"As a member of the Coastal Hazards Joint Committee, like the committee's other member councils we are all thinking about how we are all going to cope with environmental changes in the long term, and what this is going to mean for the region's residents and businesses."

The first rally is on Friday, May 31, at the Soundshell in Napier from 4-5pm.