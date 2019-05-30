Regarding the issue of hate speech (News, May 28), this is the sort of rubbish Act MP David Seymour was commenting on when he said Green MP Golriz Ghahraman was a danger to free speech.

This is the sort of restrictive behaviour she is promoting.

Obviously those in the Rotorua Council are of the same mind.

Play the man not the ball.

Advertisement

It is a dangerous path and frankly the police should have laughed and told them to go back to their sandpit.

What is even more worrying is the fact this decision was made in secret.

Graham Hansen

Auckland



Eyesore for tourists



If you drive into Rotorua from the North - Auckland, Hamilton, etc then you will most likely arrive on to Old Taupo Rd just before it reaches Skyline Rotorua.

If you are a tourist, or for that matter, anyone who likes to look at the scenery out the car window, you may find the view a little less pleasant than you would expect.

The side of the road, the verge, and several of the gardens are strewn with rubbish, paper wrappers, coffee cups, drink tins, and fast food containers.

This is not a one-off caused by recent activity at the recreational places, this is a continuous eyesore that has remained unchanged for the past eight years that we have lived here.

I will assume that it is the responsibility of the council to keep the roadside clean - may I just remind them that people coming into the city will see this almost before they see anything else.

Jim Adams

Rotorua



Pollution in space



Talk about littering the oceans with plastic, I read that Elon Musk's SpaceX firm is in the process of launching 12,000 satellites into orbit some 550km up. Will this permanently pollute our vision of the night sky?



Mark Collet

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz