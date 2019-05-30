BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Ruakākā School students are running out of play equipment and the school is asking for help from its community.

The school has grown so much in the past few years, new buildings have taken out the school's senior playground and part of the playing fields.

The school's roll is 267, more than double the number of students enrolled when principal Marilyn Dunn took the helm almost 14 years ago. There are now 13 classrooms, up from six, plus two new multi-purpose blocks.

Now the school is fundraising and looking to build new play areas as creatively and cheaply as possible.

"We're trying to make the best of what we've got," said Dunn. Funds are limited, so they are asking for donations from the community – people with the skills or time available to make items, plus items that can be used as play equipment, such as logs, rocks, pallets or other large items.

"We're not going for the type of playground we had before, a whole lot of plastic and steel," said Dunn. "We'll have some of that, but we're also looking at incorporating water play, sensory type things, plantings – it's really quite exciting."

The school will have an overall plan of play areas and install each piece as funding allows. She said school parents are coming up with plenty of ideas.

As well, each classroom is receiving $500 to design and create a piece of playground equipment that other children can use.

Violet Murray (left) and Xavier Paikea-Wheater in another of Ruakākā School's playhouses. Photo / Julie Paton

The school would like to hold regular fundraisers to bring in money targeted for play areas and equipment and will apply for grants. The first item going in is a set of swings, designed so the school's special needs children can use them too.

"Every piece of equipment we do, we will be thinking of things that all our children can use," she said. "We may also develop a special area that is safe for our children with mobility issues."

School parents are looking into a scheme of allowing people to buy bricks with their names on them – funds raised will go towards play equipment and the bricks will be incorporated into the playground.

Some existing school equipment, such as the two playhouses, are well used but empty and need a makeover.

Parent Helen Kay asked for community donations towards refurbishing the playhouses and has received several items, including a toy kitchen, paint from Bream Bay Painting and $200 from the G.A.S. Bream Bay service station.

Queen's Birthday market

Waipū's Queen's Birthday Weekend market is on this Sunday from 9am to 2pm, with more than 100 stalls with something to interest everyone. Walk the main street of Waipū and check out the fresh food, fruit, clothing, fashion, art, jewellery, garden art, leather goods, plants, bric a brac, collectibles, possum knitwear, live music and more.

Join the Men in Kilts team

The annual Men in Kilts rugby game is coming up on July 12 at Caledonian Park, as part of Waipū's Month in Tartan celebrations. If you would like to don a kilt to play and be part of the team, text Steve on 0272352506 as they plan to hold a few trainings before the big game.

Planting day at One Tree Point

Whangārei District Council is looking for volunteers to help plant trees at local reserves – from 12 noon on June 5 there is a planting day at Blacksmith Creek, Papich Rd, One Tree Point.

The area is a reserve full of birdlife. The plantings are part of the Matariki Tu Rākau programme led by Te Uru Rākau Forestry New Zealand and run by Forward Whangārei to mark the end of World War I and is also part of the Government's One Billion Trees programme.

Find out more at Forward Whangārei's Facebook page, or visit the Tree Team website: www.treeteam.co.nz/event-calendar to find plantings in the Whangārei area.

New dance class for Bream Bay

Dance teacher Briar Taylor received a huge response to her recent offer to hold lessons in her hometown that she is starting up classes in both One Tree Point and Waipu. From next week Taylor will offer lessons in jazz, tap and ballet for children over 2, through to adults on Tuesdays and Thursdays in One Tree Point, and in Waipu on Tuesdays, subject to demand. Taylor returned to Bream Bay after completing a four-year sport and exercise degree in Dunedin and, together with Sue Beu, started the Dance Collective Performance Academy (DCPA) in Whangarei, teaching jazz, tap and ballet to all ages. If you would like to register your child or yourself for her Bream Bay dance classes, call 02102979072 or email info@dancecollective.co.nz

Bream Bay business racing day

Join the locals for a day at the races, at the Bream Bay Business race day on June 15. A record number of 24 businesses are supporting this event – now in its fourth year - at the Ruakākā Racecourse. The first race is at 12.27pm and the last 4.34pm. A free bus is running from Whangārei. For more information, visit www.ruakakaracing.co.nz .

