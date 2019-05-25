A strengthened relationship between Bay of Plenty and Fiji rugby unions could mean more of the Pacific nation's teams coming to the region and an overall stronger game locally.

As part of a new programme, the Bay union's director of women's rugby Rodney Gibbs, men's player development manager James Porter and former All Black and Bay of Plenty Steamer Tanerau Latimer, will head to Fiji to run a week-long coaching clinic.

The trio leave this weekend and will teach intermediate and secondary school children basic skills, while also working with coaches to help their ongoing development.

It is the first time the programme is being run, an initiative between Whakatāne-based Horizon Energy Group (HEG), which also operates in Fiji, along with Bay of Plenty Rugby and endorsed by Fiji Rugby Union.

Gibbs says HEG are big supporters of rugby in the region, particularly in the eastern Bay of Plenty.

"We're trying to grow that connection there and work with them so we can grow the game down in the eastern Bay of Plenty and then also grow our connection, our partnership with Fiji rugby as well.

New Zealand Maori are playing Fiji in Rotorua in July. Gibbs says there is also a Fijian Under 20 team coming over and "potentially Fiji women later in the year" and he wants to see that continue.

He says they will always keep an eye out for talent but it's not the primary part of this trip.

The Pacific, Gibbs says, is a big part of New Zealand Rugby, and with the sport being a worldwide game, it's important to have those ties because you never now how it will evolve.

"For us to strengthen the relationship between the two is only going to benefit us and we're already seeing the benefits of their national teams potentially coming here to play in the Bay of Plenty, which is great for the area, and you never know what the future looks like.

"Lots of competition popping up around the world, all the relationships you can build and strengthen are going to be positive moving forward."

Latimer, who is into his first season as player coach of Rangiuru's premier men's team, says he's looking forward to be heading to Fiji to support the game of rugby.

"When they first asked me and said who was going I said I was very keen," Latimer says.

"We're going over there to hopefully form a good relationship with Fiji Rugby through HEG, it's all a win-win for everyone."

Latimer, who has played for the All Blacks, New Zealand Māori, New Zealand Sevens, and the Crusaders, Chiefs and Auckland Blues in Super Rugby, the Bay of Plenty Steamers and in Japan and France, obviously has plenty of knowledge to share.

"A wise coach {ie Wayne Smith] once told me, 'as long as you're coaching it doesn't matter who, you get the benefits, you see the benefits'," the five-time All Blacks and Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning sevens player says.

"I've built up a bit of knowledge, as you do when you go through a career of rugby, so why not try and impart some of that on to the next generation," he says.

As a coach, Latimer says he's still developing but acknowledges Gibbs, who he has been involved with as a Steamers player last year and about three seasons before heading overseas, as someone he can see himself emulating.

"I've had a bit to do with Rodney through the Bay, through Steamers and I enjoy the way he coaches."

"The biggest thing I sort of get Gibbo is just he's quite calm in his mannerisms, I wouldn't say that I'm there yet."