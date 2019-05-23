COMMENT:

As a Rotorua resident, I'd like to think my views are represented by the Rotorua District Residents and Ratepayers Association.

But forgive me for not feeling that way.

Many of its views don't align with my personal views and with an estimated population of more than 70,000 residents and ratepayers, surely we should be represented by more than one group of fewer than 1000 members according to its Facebook page.

Advertisement

The founding members of Evolve Rotorua

That's why I'm welcoming the news today that Evolve Rotorua could be a new and alternative voice in town. In my role as a journalist, I've already come across or heard of four committee members; Kelly Shrimpton, Ben Sandford, Claire Mahon and Ryan Gray.

They aren't pitching themselves as an alternative to the established association but to me they do feel like one so I'm eager to know more.

As a young professional and a renter, I feel they are more representative of a different type of resident and ratepayer than older, settled home-owners.

Zizi Sparks welcomes a new advocacy group in Rotorua. Photo / File

There is no denying members of the Residents and Ratepayers Association are vocal on issues close to them and they speak out about what they disagree with.

But a quick look at social media shows the differences between the two groups.

The RDRR is politically minded. Its Facebook is "reserved to local government issues". Its purpose is "to advance the interests of RDRR members".

Evolve Rotorua says it won't be supporting political candidates or policies but will instead "champion progressive social and economic projects and policies" with the aim of supporting an "inclusive and sustainable Rotorua".

Rotorua District Residents and Ratepayers 2019 council candidates Peter Jones (left), Linda Rowbotham, Conan O'Brien, Peter Bentley, Reynold Macpherson and Raj Kumar. Photo / Supplied

The RDRR wants "democratic, lawful, financially responsible and mandated community problem solving" and I believe its candidates ran a good race in the 2016 local elections, getting thousands of votes.

As the RDRR secretary Reynold Macpherson wrote once "brilliance and foolishness are evenly distributed in all age groups".

But whichever group you feel most represented by, at least there are more options now.

Both groups should be taken seriously.