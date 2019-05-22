Age is just a case of mind over matter for American import Brandon Bowman in his second stint in the New Zealand national Basketball League. The 34-year-old power forward treats his body like a temple and feels as motivated as he was when he was 21, in a bid to help the Hawks claim only their second NBL crown.

Within 30 seconds of breathing down a dictaphone it becomes blatantly clear Brandon Bowman doesn't prescribe to the ornamental preparations of embellishment.

You somehow get the impression Bowman's career is the product of a durable fabric and he'll let journalism embroider it to tailor its needs.

"It seems that I fit in pretty well with what we're trying to do," says the 34-year-old American import before his fourth game for the Taylor Corporation Hawks who tip off at 7pm against the Southland Sharks in round seven of the National Basketball League (NBL) today.

As it turned out, Bowman took court at the same time Australia import centre Daniel Kickert was returning from a back injury, after just one quarter in the loss to the Wellington Saints in round one.

Advertisement

"Things are gelling well and we have our pieces in place so it's been shown in the last three games we've pretty much dominated," he says.

Born in Beverley Hills, California, and raised in Santa Monica, Bowman sees himself as a "natural three" (small forward) but is willing to fulfil any portfolio on the floor.

A perimeter player, he has no qualms about shimmying and faking as a versatile guard who has the propensity to put wings on notice.

"Honestly, I'm whenever and wherever they need me to be so if I'm playing the [centre No] 5 it's more of a pick-and-go role because we have shooters everywhere but if I'm at the 4 or 3 [power forward, small forward] I do what they do so it depends on the flow of the game."

Bowman says there's nothing on the floor he can't do in some regards, including shadowing bigger players, something he takes immense pride in.

He's added 13 points to his MVP tally of 23 in the previous round when the Hawks beat the Nelson Giants and the Manawatu Jets.

"In a bigger league, say the Australian one, I'll probably be playing a small forward, my right position, and flourish from there," says the bloke who stands at 2.06m and favours the No 15 singlet because he was born on October 15, 1984.

"I can't ask for anything more because everything's going so well with three wins in a row."

That several teams in the NBL have approached him to play since he last played here in 2014 for the title-winning Wellington Saints speaks volumes of his worthiness.

"It's kind of hard to be giving up my summers, especially with everything going on," Bowman says, revealing he didn't play much "regular season" basketball lately because he's waiting for his citizenship application to be processed in Israel. He is married to Chen Berkovich-Bowman who gave birth to their son, Jaden, seven months ago. The couple met in 2011 while he was playing there. They'll join him here next month.

"I had to sit out most of the season and turn down a lot of jobs," he says. While talking to Hawks teammate Dion Prewster he heard great things about the team and wanted to add value to it.

"This is an opportunity I jumped on when things were looking good and everything fell in the right spot so I'm happy to be here."

Brandon Bowman and Daniel Kickert (seated right) came in at the same time to ensure the Hawks are finding some consistency on the floor. Photo/Photosport

The 2014 NBL crown was his maiden one, a time he recalls when the Saints had "high IQ players" so they were able to create plays on their own on the court.

It's an attribute he's finding with the Hawks' blend of home-grown talent and imports now as well.

"We gel very well together [because] we're all creators — we can all shoot and bring the ball to the court.

"Obviously I'm the newest piece so I had to come along the fastest because I didn't know a lot of plays so the guys have made me feel very comfortable about coming in."

Bowman rates Zico Coronel "one hell of a coach" primarily by looking at where he can fit into the mould for maximum impact but he emphasises a cottage industry culture is a great catalyst for their chemistry.

Captain Jarrod Kenny and his Hawks' ability to pull the trigger from just about anywhere means they are left wide open oppositions have to think fast on their feet on who they'll guard.

"You can't be everywhere on the court at the same time so once you have five minutes of our best shooter — that's Kicks [Kickert] — and it starts with him to get everyone to the basket before we play defence followed with fast breaks," he says as fellow US import EJ Singler comes off a round-six, team-of-the-week performance.

Finding love with the rims is down to a self-imposed shift that often entails punching out the time card well after the scrimmages are dusted at the gyms.

Bowman has never played against the Sharks, after arriving late for just 13 matches in the 2014 season and not having their paths cross in the Final Four.

However, he has seen video footage of Southland's 122-77 loss to the Saints last Sunday but hastens to add the potency of favourites Wellington masks the Sharks' nous as a unit.

"I know they have explosive guards, solid bigs and they have a really big centre so we're just going to start scouting ... on what we'll do," he says of the Hawks who are 6-2 and second on the ladder to the Saints.

It hasn't lost his attention the Saints are the only side who have more assists than the Hawks but he's still getting his feelers out on other teams.

The template was always there for the Georgetown University player who was overlooked in the 2006 NBA draft although he stresses parents Tom and Sharon Bowman aren't as tall as he is.

"The doctor told me I was going to be 6'3", 6'2" [about 1.9m] but he was wrong," he says with a chuckle. "The word is I have tall relatives on both sides so they were really tall for their time."

Hawks American import Brandon Bowman (with the ball) believes there's nothing he can't do on the basketball court with his versatility. Photo/Photosport

Bowman believes he's used the family stature well and will continue to do it justice although he played myriad codes but remained faithful to basketball.

"It had the brightest future for me so I worked wholeheartedly around it when I was 13 so it's paid off."

As disappointing as it was to miss the NBA draft, he considers that chapter of his life "neither here nor there" now.

"I can't do anything about," he says. "It was just one night so after you've got to go about your life so basketball's still here and it's come and gone."

Only a season ago, he points out, he played against some NBA talent and came out wiser for it.

"I'm just happy to still be playing basketball at my age with no injuries and what not."

Having torn his meniscus in 2012 Bowman is devoid of cartilage. He puts his longevity down to working hard, playing smart and eating right.

"I'm dedicated in every way so that's what I get credited for with every team I play for because I'm in shape and guys my age aren't playing anymore so it's a blessing to be here.

"My motivation is still there from when I was 21 years old," he says, defying his own prediction of his body slowing down when he was 30.

He intends on retiring on own terms rather than someone not selecting him.

The Israel league is "solid" but Bowman also harbours a desire to play in the ANBL after the NZ NBL stint.

"That's why I'm here. I want people to see me because I don't anyone remembers here when I played with the Saints.

"Nothing's changed. I'm just a little older but more efficient on the court so maybe I can get the right looks."