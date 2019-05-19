Eight years since the first season aired, Games of Thrones characters will make their final acts of treachery, loyalty, violence, and selflessness on screen later today. Don't expect them to live happily ever after - diehard fans in Rotorua are among the millions around the who know all too well about the series' sudden twists and demises that have kept them hooked year after year. The epic drama television series is adapted from books by George R. R. Martin. The Rotorua Daily Post spoke to locals anxiously awaiting the final 80-minute episode.

After being gripped by more than 70 episodes packed with suspense, betrayal and surprises, local Game of Thrones fans are preparing to say goodbye to one of the biggest TV shows worldwide.

One of those fans is Gayle Rattigan who feels "the last season has been a bit rushed".

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6 Preview. /HBO

She went to the Games of Thrones season premiere in New York just six weeks ago, after winning a spot at the premiere out of 13,387 entrants.

Advertisement

She even made it to the exclusive after party where she met Sophie Turner and Jacob Anderson, known in the series as Sansa Stark and Grey Worm.

Gayle Rattigan won tickets to the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones. Photo / File

"It doesn't seem real that it's going to be over."

Rattigan planned to watch the final episode alone.

"It would be nice as a group but sometimes people talk and you don't get it all. I can rewind it easily too if it's just me."

She said she could get emotional at the end, depending on what happened.

Gayle Rattigan (middle) met actress Sophie Turner who played Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones and fiance Jo Jonas. Photo / Supplied

"I'm hoping I won't be disappointed. I think Arya will have a role to play, and Sansa has been getting stronger and stronger each season. And then there's John... It's all going to come down to the Starks."

Ambrosia Restaurant and Bar has been playing this season's episodes on its big screen each Monday, for the public.

Ambrosia staff member Tom Lindley with Game of thrones on screen. Photo / Stephen Parker

It also hosted private screenings for staff last season.

General manager Anne-Marie Kemplay said: "We would shut early and staff would come down with popcorn to watch it. We thought 'Why don't we do that for everybody?'"

She said staff did their best to avoid spoilers online between the release time of 1pm and their 9.30pm viewings.

Kemplay said the weekly turnout had been mixed but generally there were about 20 watching.

Sometimes they shared a drop of White Walker by Johnnie Walker, a limited edition Scotch whisky inspired by the show.

"We've had a lot of backpackers come because they don't necessarily have internet access or good wi-fi.

Level 13 Theme Rooms and Costume Hire owner Deb Rowles said Game of Thrones themed costumes had been sought.

"We've had some things hired. There's a private Game of Thrones party coming up so people have been booking things. I think people are celebrating or commiserating."

Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow in episode one of the latest Game of Thrones season.

Rowles said people were mainly booking medieval and warrior-themed items, as well as leather.