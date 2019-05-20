Most 9-year-olds don't have to spend weeks at home in the quiet. But Connor Hooper is not like most 9-year-olds. After sustaining a bad concussion Connor had no other choice than to stay home. But those weeks spent at home inspired Connor to start his own business, now he has plans for his mini-empire to be the best in the world. Leah Tebbutt reports.

Dressed in his best business shirt and polished shoes Connor Hooper meets me with his mum and although he takes his business very seriously, it's hard to get a word out of him.

Like many 9-year-old boys, Connor is shy, unless he is talking about his sensationally cute cats which never leave his side.

But underneath the business shirt and the shy exterior, Connor is an entrepreneur ready to take over the world with his business Candles by Connor.

The business itself stemmed from an accident which left Connor out of school for close to two months.

His mum and business partner Lara Hooper said the accident "really knocked him for six".

"He pole dove into the concrete off from the deck.

"He has always been a very mellow and soft person. But after his head injury, the frustration level rose."

The concussion left Connor with massive headaches and caused a shift in personality but he was also left bored because he wasn't able to enjoy his BMX racing anymore.

Hooper had to find an activity that helped keep Connor quiet and calm and after looking at candles Connor found a gap in the market.

"He wanted man candles and you can't buy them on the shelves. Him being him he said 'I'll just make them'."

Batch tested in Hooper's home-based massage clinic, notes of whiskey, leather and wood are what you can find in the male-themed scents.

She said the candles have had a really calming effect and once Connor started selling the Little Big Man candles, people kept coming back for more.

"But what Connor couldn't comprehend at the time was why are people coming back to buy more candles when all they have to do is give him the jar and he'll refill them."

Now, Little Big Man offers a repour and refill jar service to be one step closer to being a zero-waste business.

The candles come in a range of scents targeted at males. Photo / Stephen Parker

Since beginning his business the shy 9-year-old has found new confidence and is slowly coming out of his shell, even helping his mum present his business at the Rotorua X business night.

But Hooper said she was conscious of showing restraint as there was no point moving forward if Connor had no idea what was happening.

"It only goes as quickly as he can comprehend what's going on.

"I said to him 'what do you want to do with it?' and he said 'I want to be the best in the world'.

"Who am I to say that no you can't have that."

As for what's next, Connor said, watch this space.