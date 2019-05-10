It's estimated that 60 per cent of workers in the Watties factory after World War II were Māori who had moved from rural areas.

Seasonal work also meant new job opportunities for women outside the home.

With around 5000 hectares of grapes, we are number two of the winemaking regions. An astonishing 70 per cent of land area is grassland. Clearly, Hawke's Bay has been, and remains, a volume producer of food and beverages.

But the future lies in value, and we all know that.

Advertisement

Once the big freezing works started to close 30 years ago, first Whakatu, then Tomoana and more recently Oringi, it was clear that value-add and innovation is what will keep this region and its people thriving.

Modern consumers want to know that environmental factors and labour conditions for workers are valued by food producers. Issues like sustainability and traceability are important.

Our local honey producers like Arataki can offer 'hive to honey' traceability of their product. Pollination services are also vital to the horticultural industry.

Bostock Chicken grew out of an apple orchard. Paynters Cider emerged from five generations of pipfruit growers. Waipawa Butchery offers products much sought after in the top restaurants. Origin Earth is trying new ways to reduce the plastic packaging for its milk and yoghurt and cheese.

Modern consumers want to know that environmental factors and labour conditions for workers are valued by food producers.

There were other producers represented at the parliamentary dinner, who aim at the high end of the market, the chefs and restaurants, not at the bulk volume outlets.

The products are sold at farmers' markets, pop-up stores, and farm gates. Many products are GM-free, hormone-free, and antibiotic-free. Many are certified organic, and free range.

Their local stories are what gives them value. For a region where the land was terribly broken in 1931, it is the land and the way we live on the land that gives us our advantage.

*Stuart Nash is Napier MP and Minister of Police, Revenue, Fisheries and Small Business