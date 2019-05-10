The very talented staff at MTG Hawke's Bay have, once again, ensured that your museum is performing alongside the very best in the country.

For the sixth year in a row the team have produced exhibitions and programmes that are finalists in the Museums Aotearoa awards, the pinnacle of our industry recognitions.

The hugely popular George Nuku: Bottled Ocean 2118 exhibition was enhanced by a comprehensive public programme.

This included education workshops with the artist, public talks, beach clean-ups, school holiday programmes, film screenings and more.

The exhibition was interactive from its very inception – with a bottle collection from the public providing the materials for the new elements in the exhibition and more than 1700 school children of all ages participating in the creation and installation.

Programmes that involve our community in many different ways add greater depth and engagement in an exhibition.

They allow people to get a better understanding of the artist or curator's intent, additional knowledge that didn't make it onto the labels and so much more.

Activities allow people to explore their creativity, get actively involved, and gain a new skill or experience.

Bottled Ocean 2118 really resonated with the community both in terms of the talent and artistry and also the important environmental message.

The exhibition closed in March but you can still view a taste of the exhibition in a video on our website. George Nuku: Bottled Ocean 2118 is a finalist in the Most Innovative Public Programme category.

Finalist in the Exhibition Excellence: Social History category is House of Webb: a Victorian family's journey to Ormondville.

Following the experiences of the Webb family, this exhibition documents their travels from Stockingford, England, on the ship voyage, their first experiences in New Zealand and finally settling into life in Ormondville.

Through the Webb family's journals, artwork, clothing and more, this exhibition shares the personal, and sometimes tragic, experiences of the Webbs – giving the visitor a strong sense of the individuals and their stories.

At the same time the exhibition also documents a period of immense change in local society and landscape, including the deforestation of Te Tapere-nui-a-Whātonga (Seventy Mile Bush).

This exhibition gives a real glimpse of what it would have been like to take the long and arduous journey from England to a new land and a completely new way of life.

We're incredibly fortunate to have so much material from this one family in the collection, allowing the creation of such an object-rich and personal gallery experience.

We've received continuous great public feedback on House of Webb and that, coupled with being a finalist in the awards, means we've extended the period of display until November 2019.

So you still have time to come in and see House of Webb and experience one of the country's top exhibitions right here in Hawke's Bay.

