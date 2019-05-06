The Rotorua Lakes 2019/20 Annual Plan is now available for comment.

But how much meaningful debate is council prepared to enter into?

The only item on which feedback is sought is on delivery of wastewater services. Otherwise, it is merely an update on what council is currently doing.

From a ratepayer perspective, it is not the progress on projects committed to in the Long Term Plan that is of primary importance, but whether council is keeping to the LTP funding programme. However, in the April 15 E-pānui, it appears that the main priority is to progress to date against projects and work set out in the LTP.

This is not the way a prudent council would manage its projects. Let's for a minute consider what would happen if any project in the LTP costs were reviewed and were to add another $50 million to our debt. Would it be prudent to still proceed with the project? Of course not. Any prudent council would go back and ask a few serious questions.



• Is the project really necessary?

• Could we cut it back to something far more affordable?

• Is it a project that deserves higher priority than others, or even general maintenance?

• Could it be delayed until more urgent priorities have been addressed?

• Would delay increase the likelihood of being able to access alternatives to borrowing or direct ratepayer funding? Everyone who builds a house goes through a process of fitting their aspirations within a budget they can afford, usually cutting back on some of the possible "nice to haves". This process should be no different for the council. Council had aspirations in the LTP based on hopefully known costs at the time, and it is now clear many of those costs were underestimated. Hence the council should also be prepared to consult on how the original aspirations can be cut back to keep within the original proposed budgets. Not to just box on and expect the long-suffering ratepayer to pick up the tab. After all, many of us only had a 1.9 per cent cost of living increase in our pensions which is well below the proposed increase in our rates. Roger Loveless

Rotorua

Property prices The headline parading property value as news (News, April 27), is both counter-productive and unhelpful. Many people in Rotorua are struggling to find somewhere to live and many more struggling to pay their mortgage.



There are many people in Rotorua who are struggling to find somewhere to live, a reader says. Photo/File.

First-home buyers don't need to hear that 10 properties each recently sold for more than $1 million. Such a story has appeal to a wealthy few who regard property as an investment. A house should be a home, not something to sell for profit.

Mike Byrne

Rotorua