

After more than three decades touring the world, it is safe to say, Scottish duo The Proclaimers, have had their fair share of travel horror stories.

Their latest experience caused them to be stranded in Iceland overnight after the aeroplane they were meant to be taking malfunctioned, Craig Reid explained less than a day after returning back home to Edinburgh.

"We were just kind of glad that we actually did get back. When they told us that the plane wasn't working, we thought we could be stuck here for two or three days so the fact that we got back you know 10 hours late or whatever, was all right."

But it didn't come anywhere near to an experience they had last year.

"The worst travel experiences we've had was in the summer of last year. We were playing in the Isle of Man and we were flying from Manchester. We flew out and it was a beautiful sunny day and we got to Isle of Man the mist was completely over the island. The plane had to come back, so we ended up having to get a taxi up to a place in Lancashire and then get an overnight ferry."

However, some may say it is part and parcel of their career.

Since Craig and his twin brother, Charlie first stepped onto the scene in 1983, they have created an enduring body of work.

Something which Crag admits has been "surprising" for the two of them, considering they were unemployed at the time and had been for six years before finding success in their mid-20s.

The Proclaimers will play at Black Barn, in Havelock North on Saturday.

"We didn't really think of having a career. The main thing was what to do to get off the dole and to make a living playing music.

"We thought we could maybe get a record deal ... and start playing clubs and make a living doing it like that and I think that would have been enough for us. We didn't really think of having hit records or certainly not having a career that's lasted over 30 years, so it was something that never really crossed our minds."

Over the years, they've shaped and evolved their sound in a fashion that's true to their original signature, no matter what new trends pop up.

They've since followed it up with 11 studio albums, including 2018's Angry Cyclist - a hard-hitting, socio-political project that reflects their feelings about the current political climate globally.

The title track, Craig says, is a "metaphor for the way that politics has become very angry and polarised in many Western countries in the last few years".

It is arguably still relevant, particularly with Britain's Brexit debacle - something which the twins have been very vocal about.

"I think it's the biggest mistake Britain has made since the Second World War. Brexit may well end up still happening, and I don't know what the future is going to be like but I think this is probably going to be an open running sore throughout British politics for this generation and probably for the next one as well."

When their current tour ends in mid-September, they plan to start writing for their new record.

The Proclaimers are no strangers to New Zealand and have been a hit with Kiwi fans since the early days. Perhaps their most well-known song; I'm gonna be (500 Miles) went to number one in the country upon its release.

Their tour here is their most extensive to date, with eight shows nationwide, including three places they have never been to; New Plymouth, Invercargill and Hawke's Bay.

"It is a country we have visited a few times and have many happy memories of and we are looking forward to coming back.

"It's a country I like very much, I think the South Island especially. I think the countryside and the people and the proximity of everything to the sea is great."