Maggie Bentley's question (Letters, April 29) "What will this council's legacy be?" is an interesting one, for there is so much to choose from.

For a start, and perhaps most relevant to her appreciation of the beauty of the deciduous trees in the town, there is the proliferation of public artworks, both 2D and 3D, throughout the streets, parks and the lakefront.

There are the cycle trails, winding into town from all directions (although not the trail that attempts to cross the town centre) as well as the creation of a world-class mountain biking facility at Waipa. There is Eat Streat.

There will soon be a revamped lakefront. There is the play area outside the library. And while the refurbishment and strengthening of the Performing Arts Centre and the Museum were foisted upon them by necessity, if the finished product is as attractive as the designs we have so far seen, there will be that too.

There have been some duds – the green cycle trail is one, and the revamped library is hardly an improvement on the previous facility. But yes, hard to pick what this council's legacy will be – there is so much to choose from.



Geoffrey Cox

Rotorua



Not representative

Thank you for your article News, April 27) on the withdrawal of two Rotorua Residents and Ratepayers Association candidates who wish to stand independently. I take issue with the statement of mayoral candidate Reynold MacPherson - " the perceived ability of the association to represent all residents and ratepayers".

As a mayoral candidate, Mr MacPherson must choose his words carefully.

I am one of many residents who have no wish to be associated with the association, let alone be represented by this organisation.

Ultimately, the true arbiter of mayoral and council representation is the ballot box. (Abridged)

Jackie Evans

Pukehangi



