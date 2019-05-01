Evergreen Ngati Kahungunu Iwi chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana is looking forward to working with a board with four new members as it strengthens whanau, hapu and marae on the back of two decades developing the iwi as a major force in its region's economy.

He was speaking the day after his re-election, to a three-year term he says will be his last at the helm of an entity which he says was in "bad shape" when he was first elected in 1996, amid the dissolving of former asset-rich but functionally-struggling entity Te Runanganui o Ngati Kahungunu.

The election outcome was announced on Monday, with Tomoana beating two other candidates to a board with nine other members, including new area representatives in Wairoa, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga (Hastings) and Wairarapa.

Also new to the board is Brian Ruawai-Hamilton, of Wellington, one of two taurahere representatives for those in the iwi not living in its Hawke's Bay-Wairarapa rohe.

Advertisement

The board for the next three years is: Ngahiwi Tomoana (chairman), Haami Hilton (kaumatua), Nigel How (Wairoa), Waiora Rogers (Heretaunga), George Reti (Whanganui-Orotu), JB Heperi-Smith (Tamatea), Hayden Hape (Tamaki-nui-a-Rua), Melissa Ihaka (Wairarapa), Owen Purcell (Northern Taurahere), Brian Ruawai-Hamilton (Southern Taurahere).

The iwi now has assets of about $70 million, and owns new company Takitimu Seafoods, recent purchaser of major fish catching, processing, retailing and exporting operation Hawke's Bay Seafoods.

Tomoana said the board will focus on the big issues facing its people, such as housing, education and employment, using the relationships it has built and is continuing to build.

"We can now go to central and local Government from a stronger position, not like Oliver Twist saying "Please Sir, can I have some More?", but here are our assets, what about yours?" he said.

The iwi is also showing the way among iwi nationwide, with Ngati Kahungunu hosting the next Iwi Chairmen's Forum in Hawke's Bay in August.