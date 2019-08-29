KAIPARA CONNECTION

Fears of plastic pollution from sandbags are "misplaced" because they are biodegradable, says Baylys Beach Society chairman Maurice Weatherall.

However a professor of mechanical engineering says the bags do not break down easily and are a danger to marine life.

Dr Thomas Neitzert, Professor of Engineering, AUT, and president of Engineers for Social Responsibility, says "oxo-degradable plastics" break down within two to five years when exposed to heat, sunlight and air.

Read morePlastic pollution from giant sandbags threatens Baylys beach

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"If these elements are missing, like in the cold, dark sea it will take decades. Of course, they

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Antenatal classes in Dargaville

Body Jam celebrates quarter century