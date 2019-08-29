KAIPARA CONNECTION

Fears of plastic pollution from sandbags are "misplaced" because they are biodegradable, says Baylys Beach Society chairman Maurice Weatherall.

However a professor of mechanical engineering says the bags do not break down easily and are a danger to marine life.

Dr Thomas Neitzert, Professor of Engineering, AUT, and president of Engineers for Social Responsibility, says "oxo-degradable plastics" break down within two to five years when exposed to heat, sunlight and air.

Read more• Plastic pollution from giant sandbags threatens Baylys beach

Advertisement

"If these elements are missing, like in the cold, dark sea it will take decades. Of course, they are not allowed to break down straight after manufacturing, because they have to serve a purpose first, ie, as a sandbag."

Weatherall is an importer of the biodegradable oxy plastic and supplies Fletchers with filter matting made of the same product to use in roadworks to filter silt from entering drains during roadworks.

He says he helped to partially fund the project and states the product degrades when exposed to ultraviolet light, so is, in his view, ideal in a beach setting.

"They've done their job, you only have to look at them to see that they've degraded, the light breaks it down until there is nothing left."

The biodegradable plastic sandbags, filled with sand, at the entranceway to Baylys Beach west of Dargaville.

However Neitzart says it's a misconception that oxo-degradable plastics are safe in such a context as a beach.

"You can safely say, products made from oxo-degradable plastics are a danger to marine life for at least 10 years [in the ocean].



"Initially, while they are still intact they can strangulate or suffocate animals. When they get ingested, whole or as fragments, they can accumulate in their intestines.

"You might have seen pictures of dissected fishes, turtles and seabirds with all sorts of plastics inside.

"Another worrying aspect is the food-chain. Smaller plastic particles get eaten by small fishes and shellfish. They then accumulate in the food chain and humans are the last consumers in that chain.

Advertisement

"Currently research is going on about plastics crossing the blood-barriers in intestines of marine animals. At the moment, we don't know which elements or compounds might do this. But while the jury is out, the precautionary principle should be applied and we should try to stop the process from occurring.

"From all that I have said, you can guess, biodegradable plastics are not a good idea in a beach setting, because they don't break down instantly.

"Until they do so, there is the potential to cause harm."

Weatherall says he is open to finding other solutions to the problem of keeping the accessway to Baylys beach open. But he says after years of research, biodegradable plastic bags are in his view still the best option.

The Kaipara District Council helped install the bags, however were not aware that they were biodegradable.

A spokesman said: "From what we've uncovered the bags are made of geo-textiles, with a plastic lining. (that's from the 2017 GHD Report).

"Looking through the records it looks like the Baylys Beach Society organised the purchase of the bags. I can't find any specific details saying the bags are biodegradable, or their supplier."

Antenatal classes in Dargaville

Oh baby - antenatal classes have started in Dargaville and they're here to stay.

Childbirth educator Natasha Sidford says they plan to run weekend classes in the region every few months.



"We had quite a few booked in for the August class and we still have spaces available for the next class in November."

Natasha says classes will cover a range of topics from changes in pregnancy for both mum and bubs, signs and stages of labour, pain relief options, complications such as induction and caesareans, how to care for a newborn and breastfeeding.

"We will have a shared morning tea and lunch is provided for free."

Classes will run from 9am-3pm in the community health - meeting room, on the driveway on your right as you head to the Dargaville Medical centre.



To book in to these free DHB classes, phone Dargaville maternity unit.

Body Jam celebrates quarter century

The annual Northern Wairoa Primary School's ASB Body Jam Competition has gone from strength to strength and is now in its 25th year.



Back in 1997, five teams took part and this year the event attracted 40 teams from five local schools with 100 students taking part.

St Joseph's Primary School students, from left, Shakeisha Cooper, Leliani Raeli and Novelle Abaygar perform in the team category for ASB Body Jam, said to be one of the biggest sporting events in the Northern Wairoa sporting calendar. Photos / Rose Stirling

All the Body Jam participants finally get to take a break after dancing their hearts out in the competition. ASB bank was their main sponsor and provided prizes for the winning participants.

The event is run by Sport Northland's Roxanne Kelly who says it has such a strong history in the region that, "this year one of our judges was a contestant when she was at school".

The event is driven mainly by the entrants who put in many hours of work to come up with original routines to wow the audience.

"It has become almost a culture in the local schools where the students do not need to be reminded that it is Body Jam time and they are already using their lunchtimes during term two to prepare for the competition held during term three."

The event held at the Dargaville Town Hall on Friday, August 23 was judged in three categories – individuals, pairs/threes and teams (up to seven) for three-year levels – Year 3 and 4, Year 5 and 6, and Year 7 and 8.

Judges determined the winners who scored well across all five elements – interpretation of music, rhythm, teamwork, appearance and originality.

• Email rose.northernadvocate@gmail.com if you have news that you would like to share with Northern Advocate readers.