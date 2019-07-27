"Perhaps it is true that we do not really exist until there is someone there to see us existing, we cannot properly speak until there is someone who can understand what we are saying. In essence, we are not wholly alive until we are loved."

Seeing yourself through the eyes, highs and lows of love is the premise of Essays in Love, a new piece of theatre based on the acclaimed novel of the same name, written by the modern day philosopher, Alain de Botton.

Essays In Love follows the journey of recently dumped Otto - an academic his ex-girlfriend