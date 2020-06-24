COMMENT

The case of Covid-19 in a managed isolation facility in Rotorua is nothing to worry about, we are told.

That doesn't stop it from being disappointing.

During yesterday's daily briefing, Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced there was one new case of Covid-19 in an Auckland facility. But as rumours were circulating of a Rotorua case and as he was pressed further, the director general of health confirmed he was, in fact, aware of a new Rotorua case too.

He told the media he was confident the Rotorua facility was being safely managed to prevent the spread of the virus and I believe him.

I trust the Government has followed recommended protocols to ensure whoever has Covid-19 doesn't spread it to anyone else.

But it's still disappointing to hear Covid-19 is back in our region after we worked so hard to stamp it out.

Some Kiwis returning to New Zealand are in managed isolation at the Ibis Hotel in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

I can only wish the confirmed case a swift recovery and trust the case is being managed appropriately as we are assured it is.

As returning Kiwis were put into managed isolation in Rotorua, it was only a matter of time before a case was reported.

It's easy to get nervous and worked up about the news of a case in the region but I think we can remain cool, calm and collected knowing the case is in isolation not out and about in the community.

To date the Government has acted swiftly to contain the virus successfully. They put the country into lockdown early to flatten the curve.

The chink in the Government's armour is the two women who drove from Auckland to Wellington to visit a dying relative after being released from quarantine on compassionate grounds without being tested. It's an error they have fronted up to and accepted.

However, there's no point fretting over what we can't change. So sit back, do your part to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and trust the Government is also doing its part.