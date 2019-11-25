Well, your front-page article (News, November 23) certainly will help Rotorua's reputation as a tourist destination - not.

There is too much talk and no action.

There are more than 1000 homes that are being used as tourist accommodation that were mostly rental houses.

No wonder we have a housing crisis. It is easier and more cost-effective to rent out short term than upgrade to a Healthy Home standard and all the new regulations coming along.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Easy solution is to charge these "businesses" commercial rates from the word go, from the first ad on the websites, and if they want

Related articles:

Emergency test a puny attempt

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.