The ludicrous practice of policing pedantic rules of playing and ascertaining the health and welfare of players is worlds apart nowadays.

How important is Kane Williamson's alleged chucking compared with Jofra Archer's deadly deliveries? Does Richie Mo'unga have a shoulder injury or is he concussed? You be the judge.

It seems alleged chucking in cricket and concussion — in any sport for that matter — require much closer and, dare I say it, independent scrutiny than what transpires in ad-hoc fashion based on TV snippets.

For argument's sake, that Kane Williamson has been reported for chucking shouldn't surprise

