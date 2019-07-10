By Merepeka Raukawa-Tait

Comment:

We may have perfected the Number-8 wire mentality over the last 100 years but as a country, we've thankfully moving past that now.

We still improvise, fix stuff and enjoy innovative DIY projects but New Zealand businesses are not standing still. Some are choosing another path.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

They are embracing new business models, the latest technology used in manufacturing and they're honing entrepreneurial skills for use in many sectors.

Each week we hear stories of businesses finding success not just in New Zealand but overseas as well. The world always was our oyster. Hell, we even send

Related articles: