• Former New Zealand cricket captain Brendon McCullum didn't just miss watching the ball but also the very essence of what it means to be the driver of a collective cause in the 2015 ICC World Cup final at the MCG in Australia.

• It's a little rich for Macca and former Black Caps coach Mike Hesson to be pointing out flaws in how captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor run between the wickets when the former championed a heave-ho philosophy.



And now for some news that is anything but breaking ... Brendon McCullum at last admits this week he made the 2015 ICC World Cup final against Australia all about himself.

It actually comes across more like unearthing a time capsule that had leaked and disintegrated after it was unceremoniously kicked into a hole and scuffed over with boots four years ago rather than buried deep to be treasured later.

Former Black Caps captain McCullum also disclosed he had burst into fits of laughter in the dressing room after realising he had "messed it up" in their seven-wicket anticlimax in Melbourne.

Now a TV commentator at the world cup under way in England and Wales, the 37-year-old former opening batsman had thrown his bat at a straight Mitchell Starc delivery — the third delivery of the match — after talking up his bolshy approach in pre-match interviews.

"All my life I had dreamt of that moment. As a child, I played it out against mates day after day and, as a man, I practised for it with an almost eerie certainty that one day it would come," McCullum told espncricinfo.com, after retiring from representing his country in 2016 to become a Twenty20 mercenary. "I mean, the World Cup final, against Australia, at the MCG on a hot and sunny day and I was captain of my country. I won the toss, chose to bat and, with Martin Guptill at my side, walked out to open the innings. It cannot get any better.

"I took first ball and the plan was to set the tone. I was more ready for this than anyone outside my closest circle of friends and family could begin to understand. I was facing Mitchell Starc, the quickest and best bowler in the tournament. I was excited but not overexcited. In fact, I reckon, I was pitch perfect for anything Starcy might throw at me."

Brace yourself fans on why he actually cracked up laughing.

"Because I forgot the only single thing that really matters. I forgot to watch the ball," McCullum said, agreeing it was howler of a shot but had he not laughed he would have ended up bawling.

I say Macca didn't just miss the ball but also the very essence of what it means to be the driver of a collective cause.

Not only that, he put his overriding individual childhood fantasy before the country's desire to claim their maiden one-day international world cup in the only time they have ever got into reckoning.

Again it takes me back to a melancholic McCullum, sitting under a tree at McLean Park, using a pen knife to shave his bat handles rather than join a net session because Ross Taylor had been appointed captain.

That he went on to assume the mantle of leadership with the blessing of then coach Mike Hesson still remains the biggest coup d'état and example of a Lord of the Flies culture in the sporting arena.

Consequently when Hess and Macca go on about how shocking it is to see captain Kane Williamson and Taylor running between the wickets, I can't help but think how rich it is coming from critics who championed a philosophy of smashing one's way out of trouble.

I also reminded myself, the Hesson doctrine was about leaving senior players to their own vices so running between the wickets wasn't an issue, especially when the mantra was to launch the ball over the ropes in McCullum fashion.

Let's face it, a significant factor in making the MCG final was because of the advantage of playing on New Zealand soil and to our strengths.

In lieu of making the final again under Williamson at Lord's on Sunday, July 14, it pays to take note of the consequences of following McCullum's edict of recovering "some swagger" and his former trusty lieutenant, Tim Southee, coming back into contention in what will be the veteran seamer's first cup match, in a bid to help seal a semifinal berth, against England today (9.30pm, NZ time).

You see, under Williamson comes a refreshing display of prudent and masterly stroke making that all aspiring youngsters dreaming of representing their country must embrace. He's made mistakes as a leader but remains rational.

Any advocacy of swagger smacks of desperation.

Should Southee be given a crack? It's late but a change is always an option unless it's your best wicketkeeper, Tom Latham. I reiterate, if Tom Blundell is required for batting then who goes as a specialist batsman?

To suggest Southee will bring leadership to the bowling attack is an insult to Trent Boult, who is already doing that with aplomb.

Here's a brain teaser for the bolshy brigade — Boult isn't the highest wicket taker, compared with Starc (24 scalps) and Lockie Ferguson (17), so how come he's still the best of Kiwis?

Injecting new players in experiments, such as opening with a spinner or left-handed batsman Henry Nicholls, doesn't mean they should be thrown under the bus if the test tube fails to fizz.

Remember it was Taylor who cautioned the overzealous types that the Black Caps "just haven't been up to it" after "India A" made short work of the ODI series here in January, in supporting Williamson's verdict that skipper Virat Kohli and his men were teaching them a lesson.

What New Zealand need now is a voice of reason, not mob mentality in ticking over the run rate which shouldn't equate to gambling, something McCullum enjoys at the horse races.

Just as Australia and New Zealand did in 2015, the curators in England and Wales will determine if, as Kohli rightly alluded to, whether the ropes will be brought in to negate the impact of the spinners, never mind the demeanour of the prime real estate.

Oh, by the way, did India throw England a life line?

I can't ever recall an Indian side scoring just one six or MS Dhoni looking so sedate with his portfolio to boost the run rate.

To suggest otherwise would be to acknowledge England bowlers are setting the cup benchmark.

No, the Poms aren't that good but, in the semifinals, anything can happen and, dare I say it, probably will. Either way, India have earned the right to play big brother to influence outcomes.

It's a great snapshot of how India, England and Australia form the triumvirate of fiscal and political muscle in international cricket but that's another subject for another time.