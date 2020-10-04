"We're going to get a lot of hot air tonight," said Duncan Brown, MC of Ascend Global Church's Meet the Candidates on Thursday evening. "But we should get some fun as well."

Seven candidates for the Tukituki electorate went to church, and there were hundreds in the audience at the Hastings event. Several were right at home, as Christian candidates including MP Lawrence Yule relished being among fellow Christians for the debate.

In this Local Focus video, the candidates explain why people should vote for them or their party.

The candidates are: ACT's Jan Dafferin, One's Melanie Petrowski, Green's Chris Perley, National's Lawrence Yule MP, Labour's Anna Lorck, New Conservative's Nick McMinn-Collard and Future Youth's Allister Tosh.

Advertisement

On October 6 and 7, Napier and Tukituki candidates will be live on the Hawke's Bay Today Facebook page.