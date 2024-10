Investors, Covid and Ringo all part of the tax debate. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Too much tax robs the incentive for people to take investment risk, says Tukituki National candidate Lawrence Yule.

In this Local Focus video he was answering the question: Why can't we just tax the rich so poor people can escape poverty?

He goes on to describe which taxes are at the right level and which should be lowered.

"But there is a balance in the tax system," he said.