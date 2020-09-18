Some Hastings streets will have more than 50 trees removed from them in the next 10 years as the council embarks on a wide-ranging removal of problematic plants.

Hastings District Council voted on Thursday to remove about 450 urban trees which are causing damage to private properties or council assets, over the next 10 years.

Many of the 29 locations will have some or all of their removed trees replaced.

The council made the decision at the Operations and Monitoring Committee.

One of the locations set to have the axe fall on its streetside trees is the Kingsgate subdivision in Havelock North.

A total of 60 Robinia pseudoacacia trees will be chopped over the next 10 years, deemed "problematic" because they are short-lived and prone to disease.

There had been regular complaints and concern about dead wood, a council spokeswoman said.

They will be replaced by a variety known as prunus awanui.

On the Kingsgate streets on Friday reaction was mixed.

Resident Neil Jackett said he isn't concerned either way if the trees stay or go. He feels that a gradual period of 10 years and the replacement of the trees is a good idea.

While the trees haven't personally affected him, there has been an instance of one of them falling close to a neighbouring house in a storm.

Another resident said he could also understand why the council is choosing to remove them but would ideally like big, old trees to be allowed to grow.

An example of footpath damage at Avenue Rd West in Hastings. Photo / Hastings District Council

A third resident said she was totally opposed to any removal of trees as she likes the current ones.

Other streets where a significant number of trees will be removed include Clive St, where 34 trees will be removed and 28 new trees are proposed, and Gordon Rd where 56 trees are set to be removed with a proposed 45 new trees.

Mangaroa Cemetery will have 20 trees removed in four stages which are growing too close to graves and there are no proposed new trees.

Council operations and monitoring committee chair Geraldine Travers said about 20 years ago efforts were made to enhance Hastings streetscapes through planting trees in streets and parks.

"Because of our fantastic growing climate, these trees flourished and are greatly loved by the Hastings community.

"While we recognise their importance, and the place they hold in people's hearts, in some cases these trees have grown too big, or are in the wrong places, and are now causing damage on private properties and to council infrastructure.

"We need to have a considered plan to enable them to be removed before they cause more damage, create increased safety risks or become very costly to rectify the problems they are causing."

A Hastings District Council spokeswoman said ratepayer complaints about otherwise healthy trees are increasing, with concerns about safety, shading, leaf drop and damage to property such as footpaths, fences and driveways.

Many of the issues have arisen due to inappropriate trees being planted in unsuitable locations such as urban streets.

Some trees had also been overplanted, in some cases only 5 metres apart, creating issues for street cleaning and neighbouring properties.