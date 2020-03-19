A day after a historic vote that legalised abortion in New Zealand, Hawke's Bay's hardy protesters were back at Hawke's Bay Hospital trying to prevent them.

The bill, which will see abortion removed from the Crimes Act and the legal test for the procedure scrapped, passed its final stage in Parliament on Wednesday night.

Hawke's Bay politicians were divided on the issue. A conscience vote for the Abortion Legislation Bill passed its third reading with 68 in favour and 51 votes opposing. The result was met with applause and a few cheers.

Tukituki MP Lawrence Yule, who was undecided in previous interviews building up to the vote, said that he voted against the bill as he didn't see how it safeguarded unborn children.

"I could not accept the post 20-week liberalisation," he said.

"I believe the changes allowing women more choice shifted the balance away from the protection of the unborn child."

Napier Labour MP Stuart Nash, voted for the bill saying it was "important" in the 21st century for women to have control over their own bodies.

"I don't think it is up to me or anyone to tell them what they should or shouldn't be doing."

Ikaroa-Rawhiti MP Meka Whaitiri was unable to be reached for comment but voted against the bill. She had stated in the build-up to the voting process that she was "quite divided" in making her decision.

Hawke's Bay Hospital still had protesters sitting outside the hospital on Thursday, the day they believe the DHB's abortion clinic is open.

The group spend most Thursdays protesting at the site.

MPs had earlier in March done away with all sections of the Abortion Legislation Bill that would have made legally protected safe areas possible outside clinics.

Up for debate were 150m safe zones that could be established around abortion clinics on a case-by-case basis, to prohibit intimidating or interfering behaviour.

ACT leader David Seymour's proposal was voted for in two parts - the first, to have the definition of safe zones removed from the bill, was narrowly voted down 59 votes to 56.

However, MPs seemed unprepared for a second vote on the substance of his changes - doing away with all the provisions that would put safe zones in place.

The Abortion Legislation Bill now goes to the Governor-General for Royal Assent and will then be law.

The bill removes abortion from the Crimes Act and drops any legal test for having the procedure earlier than 20 weeks, leaving the decision up to the woman and her doctor.