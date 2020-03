Hawke's Bay is famous for its wine but it's not often grapes are crushed on the road.

A grape spillage occurred shortly before 2pm on Thursday at the intersection of Watchman Rd and State Highway 2 in Westshore, Napier.

Police confirmed that from 2.02pm the left lane of SH2 heading south towards Napier Hill Rd was closed due to the grapes making the road slippery.

At 2.43pm Higgins were at the scene and would be there for a while, a police spokeswoman said.