Two people are seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 5 this evening.

Police said the highway will be closed between Tapapa and Mamaku on the outskirts of Rotorua.

A spokeswoman said emergency services were called about 5.30pm to Ngatira in South Waikato.

The road is currently closed and is likely to be for several hours.

Diversions were being put in place at Tapapa Road and Oturoa Road.

SH5 NGATIRE – SERIOUS CRASH - 6:25PM

A serious crash has CLOSED a section of SH5 in Ngatira between Tapap Rd and Oturoa Rd. Detour routes are being set up, please follow directions of emergency services on-site and allow extra time for your journey. ^MF pic.twitter.com/bdEQQQ2tVO — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) March 18, 2020

The Serious Crash Unit has been called and firefighters and ambulances are also at the scene.

The police spokeswoman did not know what types of vehicles were involved in the crash.

A motorist held up in the queue of traffic, who did not want to be named, told the Rotorua Daily Post there were several emergency vehicles at the scene, including a rescue helicopter.

She said several cars in the queue were making u-turns and heading back to Rotorua.