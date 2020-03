A body has been found in the Tutaekuri River near Napier.

Police are in the process of establishing the circumstances of the death. The body was found near Gloucester St, Taradale and officers called about 6.50pm on Tuesday.

"The Police National Dive Squad travelled to Hawke's Bay this morning and is in the process of recovering a body," a police spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"Police are working to establish the circumstances of what happened."