

It's the start of feijoa season in Hawke's Bay! Hallelujah! In these troubled times, we decided to give you all some entertainment by forcing our newish British reporter to try to his first one on camera. Here's what happened...

A national treasure or a fruit to be avoided at all costs?

The feijoa has split the nation's taste buds for decades – at least that's what I'd been told.

British reporter, Christian Fuller, tries a feijoa for the very first time. Photo / Warren Buckland

Having emigrated to Hawke's Bay in November last year, the lack of tropical fruit in the United Kingdom became clear from the moment I landed.

With kiwifruit, plums and melons so easily available, one of New Zealand's finest still eluded me.

The feijoa.

The fruit, which originates from South America, hadn't made its way into my shopping basket yet, but with the start of the season on the horizon, it seemed fitting to try one for the very first time.

By the second mouthful, the overpowering flavour became too much. Photo / Warren Buckland

With expectations of a lime-like taste – due to its green, oval look – they were soon dashed when I took a bite for the very first time.

While physically unassuming, the feijoa packs a punch.

A burst of initial tang, followed by a hit of sweetness – I was pleasantly surprised.

With a taste not too dissimilar to a honeydew melon and a consistency similar to that of pear, my first ever mouthful of the famous fruit was a success.

Hawke's Bay Today reporter Christian Fuller tries a feijoa for the first time. Photo / Warren Buckland

But, a second mouthful left a slightly overpowering flavour, with an almost gritty texture left lingering in my mouth.

While my initial rating was 6.5 out of 10, this soon dropped to an underwhelming three.

Yeah, nahhhhhh. Photo / Warren Buckland

I won't be making the feijoa a mainstay on my shopping list any time soon - perhaps it will feature in my chutneys, smoothies and juices of the future.