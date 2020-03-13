Northland's emergency services are at the scene of a triple fatality at Towai, north of Whangārei.
A statement from police said emergency services are at the scene of a fatal two-car crash on State Highway 1 near Towai, 39km northwest of Whangārei.
Police were called to the scene about 2.17pm.
''We have limited information at this stage, but can confirm that three people have sadly died at the scene,'' the police statement said.
The road was closed in both directions and diversions were put in place while emergency services dealt with the crash. The highway has now reopened.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Northland's road toll for the year now stands at nine.