Northland's emergency services are at the scene of a triple fatality at Towai, north of Whangārei.

SH1 HUKERENUI - ROAD CLOSED - 3:00PM

Due to a serious incident, SH1 is closed between Rusk Rd and Akerama Rd in Hukerenui. Please follow the directions of emergency services. Please avoid this area or expect delays. ^SJhttps://t.co/B5kj61w1La — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 13, 2020

A statement from police said emergency services are at the scene of a fatal two-car crash on State Highway 1 near Towai, 39km northwest of Whangārei.

Police were called to the scene about 2.17pm.

''We have limited information at this stage, but can confirm that three people have sadly died at the scene,'' the police statement said.

Advertisement

The road was closed in both directions and diversions were put in place while emergency services dealt with the crash. The highway has now reopened.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Northland's road toll for the year now stands at nine.