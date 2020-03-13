Northland's emergency services are at the scene of a double fatality at Towai, north of

Whangārei.

A statement from police said emergency services are at the scene of a fatal two car crash on State Highway 1 near Towai 39km north-west of Whangārei.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 2.17pm.

''We have limited information at this stage, but can confirm that two people have sadly died at the scene,'' the police statement said.

The road will be closed in both ways, however diversions are still being put in place.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Northland's road toll for the year now stands at 8.