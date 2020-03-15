After months of backlash and protest Spark's cell tower in Havelock North looks set to move ahead at its planned site.

But even with changes to the original plans, locals aren't convinced.

The Spark cell tower site under construction on Te Mata Rd, immediately adjacent to 1 Durham Dr, was put on hold in early September after a huge amount of pressure from local residents around the cell tower and what they claimed was a lack of notice from Spark.

Spark is proposing to locate a 3.5m antenna on top of a 10m light post.

READ MORE:

• Spark to look for alternative cell tower site in Havelock North

• Fight erupts at controversial Hawke's Bay cell tower site

• Havelock North church negotiates cellphone tower on grounds

• Talking Point: Spark says no health risks associated with cell tower sites

On March 4 Spark met Hastings District Council members and local residents.

Havelock North resident Stephen Fookes, whose property backs on to the proposed site, was at the meeting and said locals felt that things were going nowhere.

"The meeting was only 25-30mins long and most of the time the people from Spark were talking, but what we got from it seems that things aren't going to change and that they are just waiting for us to yield but we won't be stopping anytime soon."

Advertisement

During the meeting locals asked for data and information regarding the 7-8 sites they gave to Spark as potential options back in September, which Fookes said they are still waiting to hear back on.

A Spark spokesperson confirmed it had evaluated a site at the BMX track suggested by Council and the residents, and reconsidered all its previous alternative sites.

"We are continuing to work with residents to answer their questions."

Spark's preferred option, which it stated at the meeting, was to stay in the present location and use a smaller diameter antenna panel that has fewer visual effects than the original proposal.

The company confirmed at the meeting that the proposed cell tower would not support 5G networks.

If the current site is chosen, Spark will look at a design of a 3.5m antenna on top of the 10m light post. Photo/ Warren Buckland

Spark's spokesperson said its wireless broadband service is popular in Havelock North, particularly around Te Mata, which is putting more load on the network.

"Since we originally scoped the proposed new site in August 2018, there has been a 70 per cent increase in capacity breaches on the existing cell site that serves the Te Mata area – this means that customers are likely to experience degraded performance at peak times.

"We are seeing performance dipping at peak times to only a quarter of the performance we usually aim to achieve.

Advertisement

"This means that users will experience slower download speeds and slower internet searching, and call connections may be affected at peak times."

Fookes said he understands that there is a need for a new cell tower but wants to see the reports on the other sites that don't affect the general public and might be suitable to use.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the council had been working with the concerned residents of Te Mata Rd since last year on the issue, and was very concerned about the lack of engagement by Spark with the residents.

"I have supported them to look for various spots in the area that could be used as an alternative location," she said.

"While our council has to comply with national regulations regarding this matter, I have been liaising with both groups from the beginning to try and find a solution that works for everyone."

Hazlehurst and the local residents are set to have a meeting this coming Wednesday to discuss what the next step for them is.