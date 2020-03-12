Police have raided the family home of a brutally beaten four-year-old boy in Flaxmere again.

Detective Inspector Mike Foster told Hawke's Bay Today they executed a search warrant at the Ramsey Crescent address on Friday morning "looking for further evidence.

There have been no arrests in the case that has outraged a nation, with Foster claiming in February that members of the family had not been telling the full story of what happened to the boy.

Foster said the investigation was "still going well but will remain a lengthy investigation due to medical reports from experts".

The house was initially treated as a crime scene, with police investigations at the house in January lasting several days, before it was handed back to family.

