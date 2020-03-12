Police can confirm we have two people in custody in Rotorua following an event involving a threat at the Rotorua District Court yesterday.

As part of standard procedures, this resulted in the closure of the courthouse and it has remained closed today while Police conclude the response to this event.

One of the men in custody self-reported to Police this morning that he has recently returned from Hong Kong and was feeling unwell.

As a precaution, he is being tested for Covid-19 and has been put into isolation along with others who were in custody at Rotorua Police Station.

Police are now working closely with Regional Public Health officials, Ministry of Justice and Corrections officials to manage the situation.

Decontamination of all sites, including the Rotorua courthouse, will take place to ensure the safety of the public and staff.

We are working with the Ministry of Health to commence contact tracing.

Police staff who have had close contact with the individual have been instructed to self-isolate as a precaution.